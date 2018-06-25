Tipp rent increases to put huge pressure on families

Tipperary County Council is being called on to delay the introduction of rent increases for local authority tenants.

The hikes – which have been widely criticised – are due to come into effect on July 2nd.

The increases are as a result of the harmonisation of rents across the county and will see some tenants facing a significant jump in their payment.

The issue was debated at length at this months meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District where Independent Seamie Morris asked that the increase be deferred to allow the full council to debate the move.



Councillor Morris says Local authority tenants could have to choose between sending a child to college and paying their rent.

He feels this isn’t acceptable.