Tipp County Council refuses to alter rent system

Calls have been made not to take the Carer’s Allowance and the Working Family Payment into account when calculating rents.

Councillor Catherine Carey put down the motion at this month’s meeting of Tipperary County Council, following the merging of the 9 separate Differential Rent Schemes in July last year.

She says a number of families are struggling to make their payments.

However, council officials responded by saying that it’s not intended to revise the Rent Scheme again at this stage.

Cllr Carey says targeting low income families is unfair.