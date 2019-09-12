Tipp Co Co challenged on failure to apply for social housing funding

Questions have been raised as to why Tipperary County Council didn’t apply for funding to build social housing in Nenagh.

According to Fianna Fáil general election candidate Sandra Farrell – the only application from the Premier County to the €84 million fund was made for homes in Kilsheelan.

That application was refused – while 25 other local authorities were granted funding.

Sandra Farrell says that there’s a site in Nenagh shovel-ready for more than 200 homes – and cannot understand why it wasn’t included.