House prices in Tipperary have increased in the past 12 months.

While the price of the average three-bed semi has risen by 1.6% in the past three months.

However, they’re still below the average asking price nationally – which stands at just over €236,000.

Eoin Dillon, of REA Eoin Dillon in Nenagh, explains.

Meanwhile the average cost of a three-bed semi detached house in Dublin has dropped to €433,000.

Eoin Dillon says the rate of increase in Tipperary has slowed somewhat.