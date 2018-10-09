Thurles Traveller families say they were promised stables

A war of words has broken out over a €1.7 million six house development outside Thurles.

A group of Traveller families are refusing to move into the houses at Cabragh Bridge because they don’t have stables for their horses.

In a statement the families say they were given assurances on the accommodation of horse-keeping from the very outset of consultation with the local authority.

Tipperary County Council has denied any agreement was made to provide the stables.

Local Councillor David Doran has labelled the entire situation a mess.



Sinead Carr is Director of Housing with Tipperary County Council.

She says it is their responsibility to house people, not horses.