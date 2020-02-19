Thurles councillors have their say on local housing development

Concerns have been raised about the potential impact on local business if a proposed new housing development in Thurles is granted permission.

Local councillors have signalled their general support for the development on Mitchel Street but some changes to the plans are proposed.

An Bord Pleanala are currently considering the application by Liberty Square Consulting Ltd, which includes plans for a mix of 122 houses and apartments on a greenfield site linked to Mitchel Street and Bohernamona Road.

Councillors in the Thurles Municipal District were invited to make further comments on the plans at their monthly meeting, as the local authority finalises its Chief Executive Report for consideration.

There was broad agreement by councillors about the benefits of the development, with many also seeking the inclusion of a greenway to link the site across the River Suir to the N62 Templemore Road.

The development’s potential impact on traffic on Mitchel Street drew the bulk of concerns however.

Many councillors are worried about the potential impact on business if proposed parking restrictions close to the Mitchel Street entrance come to fruition.

An Bord Pleanala is due to publish their decision on the development on April 20th.