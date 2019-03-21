Thurles Councillor hits out at Cabragh housing spend

The saga surrounding a housing development near Thurles for members of the Traveller community has been labelled a “thundering disgrace”.

Councillor David Doran’s comments come in the wake of revelations that the Government allocated 2.2 million Euro to Tipperary County Council for the project – the local authority had originally said 1.7 million was spent on the six houses at Cabragh.

They have lain idle despite being finished for some time.

The Thurles independent representative says the latest revelation is simply not acceptable.