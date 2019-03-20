TD condemns spend on idle Cabragh housing development

A Tipperary TD has condemned the local authority for not admitting the full amount spent on the Cabragh Traveller Housing development.

In October last year it was confirmed that Tipperary County Council had spent 1.7 million euro on the houses near Thurles – however, they have lain idle since.

However, following a Parliamentary Question to the Minister for Housing, Deputy Mattie McGrath was informed that the Department provided more than 2.2 million to the council for the Cabragh Bridge development – a difference of around half a million euro.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning, Deputy McGrath said he can’t understand the disparity in the figures.