Social Housing apartments to be allocated in North Tipperary

Thirteen social housing units are ready for new tenants in Nenagh.

RediResi Ireland, in conjunction with Focus Ireland, has delivered the collection of two-bed apartments at Drummin Village on the Borrisokane Road.

The units, had been part of an unfinished housing development, but have seen extensive refurbishment over the last 12 months.

The apartments have been handed over to Tipperary County Council who will nominate suitable housing applicants for consideration by Focus Ireland.

The Council says this nomination process is ongoing, with the units likely to be filled in the near future.