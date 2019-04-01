Significant rise in Tipp houses prices

Property prices in Tipperary have risen by €10,000 in the last year.

However latest figures show there’s been no change in the first quarter of 2019.

According to the latest MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy the median asking price for a property in Tipperary stands at €165,000.

While this is unchanged from the previous quarter, it is up 6.5% on this time last year when prices stood at €155,000.

The rise in prices was reflected in the asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the Premier County, which was up 3.5% in the quarter from €145,000 to €150,000.

This contributed to an annual increase of 11.1% with prices for this house type now €15,000 up on this time last year when they stood at €135,000.

The asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Tipperary was unchanged in the last quarter at €175,000 but was up 9.4% on this time last year when it stood at €160,000.

The number of properties for sale in Tipperary on MyHome.ie was down 8.4% in the last quarter and by 3.3% from this time last year.