Significant housing application lodged with Tipp Co Co

An application has been made to Tipperary County Council for a new housing development in Clonmel.

Morrissey Construction Ltd have applied to the local authority for planning permission to construct 44 new houses at Moangarriff on the outskirts of the town.

The development comprises 22 dethatched and 22 semi detached homes, as well as new roadways, footpaths and additions to the existing surface water drainage network.

The application is still at the pre-validation stage, with a decision due from Tipperary County Council on the 29th of August.