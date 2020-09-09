Significant funding for works on Tipperary housing stock

Tipperary has been allocated half a million Euro to improve housing for older people and people with a disability.

It’s part of an €18 million announcement from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The funding comes under the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and Improved Works in Lieu of Social Housing Scheme.

The Premier County will receive in excess of €534,0rragh 00 under the two schemes.

The money will be used for home improvement grants for older people and those living with disabilities and those who qualify for social housing but are living in private accommodation.

It will be administered by Tipperary County Council with exchequer funding covering 90% of the costs with the local authority contributing the remaining 10%.

The DPG scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms or downstairs bedrooms.

The Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing.