Setback for major Clonmel housing development

An Bord Pleanala has ruled against the vast majority of a major housing development in Clonmel.

Crann Ard Developments Ltd had bypassed Tipperary County Council and lodged their application with An Bord Pleanala board under the Strategic Infrastructural Developments Process.

This allows projects in excess of 100 dwellings to go straight to the board for a decision in a bid to speed up the planning process.

The plans for land to the rear of the existing Crann Ard and Glencarra Estates in Clonmel were for 112 houses and 105 apartments – these included 36 step-down units.

Local Councillor Michael Murphy said the ruling by the board was unusual.

This is the latest in a series of decisions by An Bord Pleanala to shoot down housing developments in Clonmel.

While density was not an issue in the Crann Ard proposals three other applications were rejected recently because there weren’t enough houses proposed.

Councillor Murphy says this trend is a huge concern for both the Clonmel Borough District and Tipperary County Council.