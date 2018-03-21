Rents in Tipperary still on the rise

The cost of renting in Tipperary has grown by 5.8% in the past year.

However, prices still remain well below the national average which is now 1,054 euro.

Rents in Tipperary are now equal to 2009 levels.

New figures from the Residential Tenancies Board show the average price in Tipperary was 623 euro in the final quarter of 2017, up from 589 12 months previous.

2017 was the first time since 2009 that rents have risen above 600 euro in the county.

In the Templemore -Thurles district, the average cost of renting at the end of 2017 was just over 571 euro – that’s just 54% of the price of the national average.

That’s the cheapest district in Tipperary to rent a house – with a house in the Clonmel area costing on average 690 euro, and in Cashel/Tipperary 675 euro.

Meanwhile, no figures were available in the report on the Carrick on Suir area.

Rents across the country grew by 6.4 per cent in the last 3 months of 2017 – however the rate of growth has slowed.

Prices in Dublin now stand at just over 1,500 euro, 1,100 euro for the Greater Dublin Area and 793 euro for outside that region.