Rents in Tipp on the increase

Rental prices in Tipperary have risen by almost €40 in the last year.

However at €655 a month they are still below the peak figures of a decade ago.

Latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board show the average cost of renting a house in the Premier County stood at €655 in the second quarter of 2018.

While this is a jump of over 3% on the same period in 2017 when they averaged €617it is still well below the rent being charged in 2008 when it peaked at just over €700.

According to the RTB Tipperary rents were at their lowest in the last decade between October and December of 2013 when the average monthly rate was €525.

The cost of renting a house in Clonmel is the highest in the county at an average of €742, Nenagh is next at 714 followed by Cashel & Tipp Town at 672, Carrick at 646 and Templemore – Thurles averaging 600.

While rent costs are on the rise in Tipperary they are still well below the national average of €1,094 and nearly a thousand below the Dublin figure of €1,587 per month.

Leitrim is cheapest at €511 per month.