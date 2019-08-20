Rents increase in Tipperary in past 12 months

The average Tipperary rent now stands at just over 850 Euro a month.

That’s an increase of more than 11% in the last year according to the latest Daft.ie report.

Compared to the lowest point at 2011 rents in the Premier County have jumped a massive 51%.

Author of the report, Ronan Lyons says the figures show that there’s a lack of supply in a market with strong demand:

The Daft report also found that the average Dublin rent is now just over 2-thousand euro a month.

The biggest increase in the cost of rent was seen in Limerick, which went up 10 and a half per cent and in Waterford, which saw a 10 per cent increase.