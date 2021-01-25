Raw sewage pouring from manholes in West Tipp housing estate

The plight of residents in 21 homes in Aherlow in West Tipp has been highlighted at a recent meeting of the County Council.

They have been plagued with prolonged issues relating to sewage, dumping, squatters and anti-social behaviour.

The Aherlow Woods development was part of the now closed Glen Hotel

Secretary of the Residents Association Justin Cleary says the sewage problems are horrendous.

“You can see where it’s going into the stream and the smell is awful.”

“It’s coming up the manholes and down the road – it’s a health and safety issue as it is but how long more can it go on before you can’t even use the toilet?”

“It’s backed up from the Glen Hotel now all the way into the estate and it’s coming out the manholes.”