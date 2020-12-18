Questions raised over time taken to prepare local authority houses for re-letting

Frustrations have been voiced about Tipperary County Council’s housing situation, including the amount of time taken to get some units ready for new occupants.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission has analysed the Council’s 2019 performance in a number of areas including housing.

It found that the vacancy rate for social housing was 4.6 percent last year, and that it took 32 weeks to get these properties ready for rehousing.

Chair of the Commission Michael McCarthy has suggested the time taken to get houses ready is excessive in some cases.

“Now 32 weeks is not bad in the overall scheme of things because there are other local authorities who are well above that.”

“Now in some cases the houses need to be repaired or renovated and brought up to a standard that is suitable for re-letting.”

“But to go beyond that I think is unnecessary and I don’t think it is acceptable in an area where there’s huge pressure on various organs of the state to provide dwellings for people who need them so the 32 week period is not bad.