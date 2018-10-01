Questions asked about Thurles housing estate

Housing officials in Tipperary County Council are being urged to explain why a brand new estate on the outskirts of Thurles is lying idle.

The development near Cabragh Wetlands was constructed as part of the local authority’s commitment to its traveller accommodation programme but remain unoccupied.

The Director of the Thurles Templemore Municipal District says they don’t have any answers as it’s a matter for the Housing Section.

Independent Jim Ryan says that’s not good enough.

It was a view echoed by Councillor David Doran who also questions the “palatial style” wall built around the development.