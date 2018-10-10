Protesters occupy Civic Offices in Nenagh

A group of people occupied the civic offices in Nenagh this morning in protest at the recent increase in local authority rents.

Among them were Tipperary TD Seamus Healy and County Councillor’s Seamus Morris, Michael Smith and Pat English.

Up to 30 people joined the protest with many council tenants saying they simply couldn’t cope with rent increases of up to €80.

Community activist Graham King organised the protest – he says they chose to occupy the Council offices rather than picket at last Monday’s local authority meeting.