Premier property prices rose almost €14,000 in 2018

Tipperary property prices rose by €13,750 in the past year.

The latest MyHome.ie/Davy Property Report found that the fourth quarter of 2018 saw an average asking price of €165,000 in this county.

That’s unchanged from the previous quarter, but is a jump from the €151,000 this time last year.

However, it’s still shy of the €172,000 recorded in the fourth quarter of 2012.

The rise in prices sees the average asking price for a 3-bed semi-detached house jumping 7.4% from €135,000 to €145,000 over 12 months.

Those looking for a four-bed semi-detached house are paying 9.4% more than December 2017 – the average asking price is now €175,000.

Tipperary’s average cost of €165,000 is much lower than the national average of €266,000 – which is up 6.1% on last year.