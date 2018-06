A planning application has been lodged for a new housing development in Clonmel.

The Cluid Housing Association is seeking permission from Tipperary County Council for a total of 9 dwellings on the Glenconnor Road in the town.

These would be made up of 8 single storey two bedroom houses and 1 three bedroom dwelling.

The application is currently at the pre-validation stage – a decision is due from the local authority by August 23rd.