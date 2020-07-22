Morris says local communities must be part of Syrian resettlement plans

The Chair of Nenagh Municipal District says he’s concerned about a lack of information regarding the resettlement of 45 Syrian families in the county.

Seamie Morris wants to see the project slowed down to ensure that sufficient services are in place to cater for these families, and also to develop additional housing stock for people already on the Council waiting list.

Clonmel are to accommodate 16 families, there will be 12 in both Nenagh and Tipp Town and five in Templemore.

Seamie Morris is eager for the families to be warmly received, but says communities must be brought along with these plans.

“A number of months ago I sent an email to Tipperary County Council that this would be an easier thing to sell to people if the 57 unoccupied council houses in the Municipal District were available for occupation also around the same time which to be fair to the council they’re working on at the moment.”

“So with the lack of detail that we were getting we felt that here we are again, it’s another situation like the Borrisokane situation where they were almost trying to move people in overnight with very little information.”