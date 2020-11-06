Morris highlights concerns over council housing stock

The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District says houses allocated for the Refugee Resettlement Programme highlight the pressure on the county’s housing stock.

Séamie Morris supports the Programme, but says he and his fellow councillors wanted to seek additional State funding to build the general housing stock beforehand.

The first 13 of 45 families have moved into their new homes, and he claims the wishes of the Municipal District have been ignored.

Séamie says housing stock is hugely stretched at the moment

“I’m very proud of the way the Syrian refugees were welcomed into Thurles and I’ll be proud of the way they will be welcomed into Nenagh – but we have to remember at the moment we’re in a desperate housing situation.”

“I’m dealing at the moment with one person that’s sleeping in his jeep. I have eight people – one of the children autistic – living in deplorable conditions.”

“Every day every Councillor is dealing more with housing than anything else.”