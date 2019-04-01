Morris calls for answers on Cabragh development

A Nenagh based Councillor is calling on the local authority to give full transparency on the Traveller accommodation at Cabragh.

Independent Seamie Morris criticised the council’s decision not to publish the official price of the six house build near Thurles which exceeded €2.2 million.

Tipperary County Council had originally given the cost of the build at around €1.7 million, but later said this was exclusive of VAT.

Councillor Morris felt that the exclusion of the VAT added more fuel to the fire.