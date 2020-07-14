Major works programme planned for vacant houses in Tipperary

The issue of vacant housing across the Premier was to the fore at this months meeting of Tipperary County Council.

There are 114 dwellings across the county in need of upgrading before they can be given out to people on the housing list.

Councillors backed proposals by the local authority to seek a loan of 4 million to carry out these works.

Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council Michael Smith says it’s a welcome move and is hopeful of a swift response from the housing agency.

“The Council has a full estimate in relation to how much it’s going to cost to do up each one so if we get the approval within the next number of weeks the council is ready to go.”

“Some of these houses may take longer – 19 will take a substantial amount of work which could be up to a year. But there are 51 other houses that minor works need to be carried out so a lot of these can be done very quickly if we get the approval from the housing agency.”