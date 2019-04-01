Lowry criticises lack of formal agreement on Thurles housing development

Mediation between Tipperary County Council and the travelling families in Cabragh is due to conclude within the next 10 days.

Currently there are eleven families living at Cabragh Bridge – 6 of them are due to move into the new purpose built homes across the road.

The other five families will be housed in other housing estates around Thurles.

Meanwhile two additional families moved onto the bridge last week.

Deputy Michael Lowry described them as opportunistic, and says they’ll have no claim to housing.

He says a clear agreement before the houses were constructed would have solved the debacle before it began.