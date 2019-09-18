Locals continue to criticise Nenagh housing plans

Concerns are continuing amongst residents in Nenagh over a proposal to build more houses.

Residents of Cormack Drive and surrounding estates in the town say that Tipperary County Council’s plans to extend the number of houses in the estate breaches a previous agreement.

The deal was forged between the Urban District Council and the local residents associations over 30 years ago, but locals say that the council is refusing to supply them with a record of the agreement.

They’re also concerned that there will be too many houses and not enough facilities to cater for the population.

Former Nenagh Urban District Council Chairman Jimmy Nolan says the council should have learned from the mistakes of the past across the country.