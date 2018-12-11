Local opposition fails to halt Nenagh housing development

There were diverging views at yesterday’s meeting of Tipperary County Council over a planned extension to a Nenagh housing estate.

The majority of Councillors voted in favour of building 12 new houses at Cormack Drive in Nenagh.

The matter was subject to much debate, with several local Councillors feeling the estate was already at capacity with 80 houses in place.

The number of additional houses to be built was reduced from 18 to 12 at the behest of residents of the estate.

Leas Cathaoirleach of the Nenagh Municipal District, Councillor Hughie McGrath, felt the council should be exploring other options for social housing



Cashel Councillor Martin Browne voted in favour of the build, citing much needed housing as his reasoning.