Judicial review of Nenagh housing plans set for December 1st

A High Court date has been set for the hearing of a judicial review over a dispute at a Nenagh housing estate.

Members of the Cormack Drive & Conlon’s Road Residents Association are challenging the legality of the development of 12 social houses on the site by Tipperary County Council.

Construction work is underway at the site after a picket by residents was stood down in recent weeks pending a court challenge.

Residents have since received notice that the judicial review is scheduled to take place on Tuesday December 1st.