Housing supply a major issue for Tipp estate agents

Local auctioneers say there’s little or no supply of houses for sale in the county.

The Real Estate Alliance has found that the average second-hand three-bed semi in Tipperary sold for just over €175,000 in the last year, a slight increase despite the pandemic.

Eoin Dillon of REA Eoin Dillon in Nenagh is among the auctioneers to notice a serious lack of supply in the market at the moment.

He says that many vendors are now looking to hold off on putting properties up for sale until restrictions are lifted.

“The three bed semi in Nenagh this time last year we agreed a sale of one at €163,000 and we sold the same type of house again in the same estate six months later for €184,000 so it had gone up €21,000 in less than six months at a time when you would have expected the prices would have gone the other way.”