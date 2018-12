Priority based waiting lists for housing maintenance are being called in to question by councillors in the Thurles Templemore area.

Currently, those listed as priority two or three for works on their homes have to wait long periods before any works are carried out.

Priority one and emergency cases get funding first, leaving people in the bottom tiers in a perpetual wait for upgrades to their homes.

Councillor Seamus Hanafin says some people are being left behind through the selection process.