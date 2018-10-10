Hogan: no deal on land for horses

Claims made by a group of Travellers in Thurles that they were promised land and stables with local authority housing have been refuted by local representatives.

Six houses were built at Cabra Bridge to house a number of families at a cost of €1.7 million.

The houses are now lying idle, as they’re refusing to move in without a half acre of land with each house, and stables for their horses.

The Travellers say this was promised to them by Tipperary County Council.

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Hogan was on the Housing Committee when the families involved were first consulted about the construction.

He says no agreement outside of housing was made to them.