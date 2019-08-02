HAP scheme under fire from Thurles representative

The HAP scheme has once again come under fire at a meeting of the Thurles-Templemore Municipal District.



Concerns were raised in relation to how the income threshold for those receiving housing support is evaluated.

Councillor Seamus Hanafiin described a situation where someone receiving family income supplement – which is a social welfare grant – brought them over the threshold and meant they did not qualify for housing support.

The Thurles representative says the system needs to be re-evaluated.