HAP place finder to be introduced in Tipperary

A HAP place finder is set to commence work in Tipperary in the new year.

The aim of the officer will be to find accommodation for those on the HAP list who are struggling to find it on their own.

Some of those who have been approved for HAP are facing difficulties in finding landlords who want to take part in the scheme.

The implementation in Tipperary follows on from a successful trial in Dublin city.

Sean Lonergan, of the Tipperary County Council Housing Directorate, feels the new post will lessen the housing issues facing the local authority.