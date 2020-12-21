Green light for West Tipp housing plans

A new housing development in west Tipperary has been given the go ahead after An Bord Pleanála overturned a Tipperary County Council decision.

The State planning agency said the proposed development in Cappawhite would be “in accordance with the development plan policies in the area”.

An application from Revington Land Limited seeks to build 16 three-bed terraced units on Main Street, Cappagh in Cappawhite.

The original decision by Tipp County Council to refuse the development was later appealed to An Bord Pleanála by the developers.

The State agency has since decided to overturn the Council’s decision.

As well as saying it’s in accordance with the development plan for the area, they said it complies with National Policy Objectives which prioritise the provision of new homes at locations that can support sustainable development.

They also say it would not “seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area and would be acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience”.

15 conditions have been attached to the board’s decision.