Green light for Thurles project

Plans to redevelop the Stanwix Home in Thurles have taken a major step forward.

Tipperary County Council has granted conditional permission for the project at Kickham Street.

The structure has provided sheltered accommodation for over 100 years but it’s no longer suitable or up to standard.

It traditionally provided housing for widows.

The Thurles Lions Trust Housing Association, which is an approved housing body, are planning to broaden the services provided there.

Grant aid of €3.15 million was approved for the project early this year, and now planning permission subject to 21 conditions has been granted by the local authority.

The development will consist of 15 housing units and one community facility with associated landscaping.

The listed 19th century Stanwix House will be transformed into nine one bedroom units, with nine new single storey extensions to the rear of each proposed unit.

The existing two storey former directors house will be converted into a community facility.

A five bedroom bungalow and five one bedroom single storey terraced social housing units will also be constructed.

A communal landscaped courtyard and new public access to existing gardens are also included in the works.