Funding approved for Tipp housing adaptation grants

Just under €3.3 million is being set aside in housing adaptation grants for Tipperary County Council.

As part of a €75 million fund from the Department of Housing, Tipperary’s local authority is receiving €2.6 million.

This funding has been topped up by 20 percent by Tipperary County Council to the tune of another €654,000.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available for people with a disability for housing adaptations, up to €8,000 to assist older people with necessary repairs or improvements, and up to €6,000 for mobility aids.