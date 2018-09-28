Families in Tipp town housing estate not facing immediate eviction

There may be some light at the end of the tunnel for a number of residents facing eviction from a housing estate in Tipp town.

19 families in Rosanna Close had been given notice to vacate their homes after the properties were purchased by an investment company.

Corestone Ltd is the company behind the purchase of a number of houses across the Premier County.

Their latest acquisition included a number of houses in Rosanna Close in Tipperary Town with tenants there told they would have to find new accommodation as the houses were going to be sold on.

Their case was taken up by Deputy Jackie Cahill who met with the Chief Executive of Corestone Ltd in recent days.

He says this was the first time they had bought houses with tenants in place.

Corestone Ltd is determined to put the houses at Rosanna Close back on the market with vacant possession.

Notice to quit was served on 19 families in the estate with some having to be out by November.

However speaking on Tipp Today Jackie Cahill said the new owner is prepared to give the existing tenants extra time to find somewhere else to live.