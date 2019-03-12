Over €3 million for Tipp housing works

There’s been a general welcome for Tipperary’s allocation under the Housing Adaptation Scheme.

The Premier is to get €3.2 million to improve the homes of older people and those living with a disability.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs.

The grants are 80% funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government with the remaining 20% coming from Tipperary County Council.

Local manager of Family Carers Ireland Richie Molloy says while welcome the funds just won’t go far enough.