Drive to raise funds for young Tipperary boy

A fundraising drive has been set up to help a Tipperary family build a home for a young boy with a severe form of autism.

Seven year old Adam is non verbal and has sensory issues.

He currently lives with his parents Patrick and Anne Marie along with sisters Leah and Michaela in a mobile home between Rossmore and Upperchurch.

The family purchased a site with an old cottage about two years ago with plans to do it up.

Patrick says the support of the local community has been amazing.

“We ran into problem after problem – there was no insulation in the floor, it was damp and a mess really. A lot of money to do it up”

“We had to strip back the cottage that was there to the bare bones and put in new foundations. They’re going to build us a new home – they’ve just blown us away really the community of Clonoulty, Rossmore and Upperchurch.

The GoFundMe page for A Home for Adam can be found here https://ie.gofundme.com/f/a-home-for-adam-2021