The latest report from property website Daft.ie is a scathing assault on the governments failed housing policy according to a Tipperary TD.

It shows increasing rents and a reduction in the number of properties available in the Premier County.

The Daft.ie website has just 41 properties for rent in Tipperary today with the latest report showing the average monthly rate in the Premier County now stands at 832 Euro.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says its an indictment of the Government.