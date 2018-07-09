Councillors frustrated with possibility of new planning regulator

Councillors in Tipperary have expressed worry about the establishment of Office of a Planning Regulator at national level.

This could see local County Development Plans, which are voted on at local authority level by Councillors possibly over-ruled by this regulator.

The Bill is currently at 5th Stage in Seanad Éireann – meaning it is a foregone conclusion that it will be signed into law.

It’s already difficult for people to get planning permission for one-off rural homes, with a number of rules in place.

Cllr Martin Lonergan says he’s worried this will make it even harder for people in Tipperary to secure planning permission….