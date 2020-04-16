Council working to resolve Cahir housing issue

Tipperary County Council say they are aware of the significant concerns being expressed around the allocation of a dwelling in Cahir and the background to the issue.

It follows the decision to house a convicted paedophile in a house in the Woodview estate in the town.

Residents of the housing estate on the Tipp Road in Cahir strongly objected to the allocation of a dwelling to a man who has a number of convictions including the rape of a 12 year old boy.

They said Woodview was not suitable because of the many young children living in the area.

Director of Housing with the county council Sinead Carr told Tipp FM that these type of cases are never easy to address and can be very complex.

The resolution of issues of this nature requires expert input and assistance from a range of state, local and other services including Tipperary County Council.

She said the local authority does not comment on the accommodation needs or circumstances of any individual in public and will be refraining from making any public comment in this instance also.