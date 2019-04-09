Council urged to make statement on Cabragh housing negotiations

Calls have again been made for Tipperary County Council to comment publicly on the mediation ongoing regarding the Cabragh housing development.

Tipperary County Council’s monthly meeting was adjourned for a time yesterday as Councillors from the Thurles – Templemore Municipal District heard an update on the dispute over the houses earmarked for Traveller accommodation.

Councillor David Doran was one of those who didn’t want to hold that meeting in committee.

He says people need to know what’s going on.