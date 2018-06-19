Council stands by rent changes

People across the county are continuing to voice their concerns and frustrations over hikes in their council rents.

Tipperary County Council has rolled out a new rent scheme which will see the minimum and maximum rents regularised across the county from July 2nd.

This means some people will see increases in their rent – particularly in North Tipp, where many tenants have been paying less rent than some in the south of the county for similar type homes.

However, Director of Services with Housing at Tipperary County Council Sinead Carr says less than 3% of renters will be significantly affected – meaning a small number would see increases of more than €30 per week.

She says people who are earning €800 a week are only being asked to contribute around 17% of their pay check to their rent.