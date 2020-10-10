Council to rule on Clonmel housing proposals

A decision is due in the coming days from Tipperary County Council on plans for a significant housing development in Clonmel.

The proposals from Rockspring Developments Ltd were lodged with the planning authority last March.

The plans include the demolition of existing buildings on Thomas Street and the construction of 60 dwellings in their place.

If approved they will be made up of 20 apartments and 40 houses.

The local authority sought further information in relation to the plans in early July which the Limerick based developers submitted in mid-September.

A final ruling is due from the council by Thursday 15th next.