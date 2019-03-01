Council to roll out Housing First programme

Tipperary County Council is set to roll out a Housing First programme.

The housing section of the local authority has set aside 12 areas around the county they will use to house the homeless.

The initiative sees homeless people given a home without needing to meet any conditions in advance.

The scheme has been trial-run in Finland and Canada to much success.

Senior Staff Officer at the Housing Section at the council, Sean Lonergan, explained the aim of the project.

Fianna Fail Cllr Imelda Goldsboro wanted to see the limitations on housing in the county lifted.