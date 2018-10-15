Council receive funding for housing acquisition

The department of housing has allocated 4.6 million euro to the local authority for the acquisition of 27 houses in Tipperary.

The developments, in two estates, consist of 14 houses at An Grianan in Killenaule and 13 houses at Ardan, Borriokane.

Some of the estates are still unfinished, meaning the council must complete the works to make them available for social housing.

There are currently around three and a half thousand people on the housing waiting list in Tipperary

Fine Gael Candidate Garret Ahearn highlighted that housing was priority number one for this government.