Council to proceed with controversial Nenagh housing expansion

Tipperary County Council yesterday voted in favour of progressing with a highly contentious development in Nenagh.

The council voted in favour of building 12 new houses at Cormack Drive in Nenagh, bringing the total number of houses there to 92.

The build was initially to comprise 18 houses, however, following objections from the residents, that number was reduced to 12 and some of the dwellings were limited to just one storey.

Members of the council voted by 30 to four in favour of the build, a matter which Councillor Seamie Morris took umbrage with.



Councillor Michael O’Meara was one of those in favour of the build; he felt it was essential to alleviate the housing crisis in Tipperary.